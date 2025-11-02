Contrasting Yunhong Green CTI (YHGJ) & Its Competitors

Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “CONS PD – MISC STPL” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Yunhong Green CTI to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Yunhong Green CTI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Yunhong Green CTI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Yunhong Green CTI has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunhong Green CTI’s peers have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yunhong Green CTI $18.96 million -$1.50 million -10.52 Yunhong Green CTI Competitors $13.63 billion $1.23 billion 7.30

This table compares Yunhong Green CTI and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yunhong Green CTI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yunhong Green CTI. Yunhong Green CTI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Yunhong Green CTI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunhong Green CTI -5.86% -11.99% -4.75% Yunhong Green CTI Competitors -5.95% -33.93% -2.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yunhong Green CTI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunhong Green CTI 1 0 0 0 1.00 Yunhong Green CTI Competitors 750 3033 3091 102 2.36

As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies have a potential upside of 29.18%. Given Yunhong Green CTI’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yunhong Green CTI has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Yunhong Green CTI peers beat Yunhong Green CTI on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Yunhong Green CTI

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items. The company also offers packaging films and custom film products for food, and other commercial and packaging applications; and container products, as well as assembles and sells Candy Blossom product line. It primarily serves various retail outlets, including general merchandise stores, discount and drugstore chains, grocery chains, card and gift shops, party goods stores, and florists and balloon decorators. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors and wholesalers, retail chains, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Yunhong CTI Ltd. and changed its name to Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. in August 2023. Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, Illinois.

