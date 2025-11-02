Critical Comparison: Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) & Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Veris Residential and Invitation Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 4 2 0 2.33 Invitation Home 0 8 9 0 2.53

Veris Residential currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.47%. Invitation Home has a consensus price target of $35.78, suggesting a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Veris Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Invitation Home.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Invitation Home pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Veris Residential pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invitation Home pays out 122.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Veris Residential has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Invitation Home has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

93.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Invitation Home shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Veris Residential shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Invitation Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitation Home has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Invitation Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential 22.09% 4.72% 1.96% Invitation Home 21.70% 6.03% 3.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veris Residential and Invitation Home”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $285.21 million 4.71 -$23.12 million $0.67 21.47 Invitation Home $2.62 billion 6.59 $453.92 million $0.95 29.65

Invitation Home has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Invitation Home beats Veris Residential on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About Invitation Home

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.