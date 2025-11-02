Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALHC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $16.86 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -140.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,706,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,799,292.54. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 215,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $3,539,013.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,797,237 shares in the company, valued at $29,492,659.17. This represents a 10.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,427,716 shares of company stock valued at $119,650,069. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

