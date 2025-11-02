Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Santander lowered shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.30 target price (down previously from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research began coverage on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. Shell has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $68.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 40.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

