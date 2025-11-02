AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,410 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 1.3% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $79,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AZN stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

