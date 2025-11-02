Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Elm Partners Management LLC’s Largest Position

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $256,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $335.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $339.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

