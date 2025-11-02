Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 188,898 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $31,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

