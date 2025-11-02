Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $419,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $345.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $349.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.97 and a 200-day moving average of $307.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

