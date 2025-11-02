Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after purchasing an additional 463,025 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,372,000 after purchasing an additional 347,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VUG stock opened at $498.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38. The stock has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

