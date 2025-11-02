Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,983 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $71,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,072,000 after purchasing an additional 958,633 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after buying an additional 1,425,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

