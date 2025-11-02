Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 3,589 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0%

BMY stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.