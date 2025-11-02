IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

SMH opened at $363.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.77 and a 200-day moving average of $282.25. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $372.78.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

