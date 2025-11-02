TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 7,508 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $152,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $206.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average is $198.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

