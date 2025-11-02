iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $685.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

