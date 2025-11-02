Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IBM opened at $307.24 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $319.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $287.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

