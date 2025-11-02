Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kennametal by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Price Performance

Kennametal stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.46. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $516.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.52 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Kennametal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kennametal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kennametal

About Kennametal

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.