State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 89,000 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $289,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $254.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.15.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

