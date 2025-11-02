Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $471,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 127.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 74.6% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $130.05.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.