Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Releases Earnings Results

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.88%.The business had revenue of $424.44 million during the quarter.

Oppenheimer Stock Up 0.4%

OPY opened at $69.50 on Friday. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $731.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $147,620.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,548.46. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth about $282,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oppenheimer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

