Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everest Management Corp. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.1% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $256.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.64 billion, a PE ratio of 147.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.16 and its 200-day moving average is $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.32.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

