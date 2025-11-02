SuperCom (SPCB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. SuperCom had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 11.00%.

SuperCom Price Performance

SPCB opened at $10.86 on Friday. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SuperCom, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SuperCom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

