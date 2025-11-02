Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,394,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE GRMN opened at $213.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.66. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $169.26 and a 52 week high of $261.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

