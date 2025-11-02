Atria Investments Inc Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.2% during the second quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Corteva from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

