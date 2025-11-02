Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $692,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $251.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 4.4%

AbbVie stock opened at $218.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $385.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

