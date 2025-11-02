Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $3.72 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $789.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $773.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $825.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

