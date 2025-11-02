Mission Wealth Management LP Has $37.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,753,000 after buying an additional 17,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $95.63. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

