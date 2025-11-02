Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB Shares Acquired by 5T Wealth LLC

5T Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,355,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,638,000 after purchasing an additional 327,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,407,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,755,000 after purchasing an additional 210,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 505.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,551,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 294,023 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.