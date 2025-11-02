Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Novartis by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra set a $126.00 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $123.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $133.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

