Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s 10th Largest Position

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of RSP opened at $187.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $192.33.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
