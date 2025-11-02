1,076 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Purchased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. This represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Melius Research upgraded Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Melius started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.82.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $180.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.14 and a 200-day moving average of $204.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.89 and a 52-week high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

