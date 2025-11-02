Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 target price (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.83.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROP opened at $446.15 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.42 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

