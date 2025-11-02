Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 275,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 379,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Imagine Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Imagine Lithium

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

