MaxsMaking Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMK) Short Interest Update

MaxsMaking Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the September 30th total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of MaxsMaking in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded MaxsMaking to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

MaxsMaking stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. MaxsMaking has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73.

MaxsMaking Inc is a manufacturer of customized consumer goods. It offers a wide range of customizable products such as backpacks, shopping bags, aprons and other promotional items. MaxsMaking Inc is based in SHANGHAI.

