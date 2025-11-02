Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes $100,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of VV stock opened at $315.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.11 and its 200 day moving average is $287.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $318.84.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
