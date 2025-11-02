Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Down 32.5% in October

Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 429,900 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the September 30th total of 636,900 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evaxion A/S

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion A/S stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 1.16% of Evaxion A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evaxion A/S alerts:

Evaxion A/S Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $5.75 on Friday. Evaxion A/S has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evaxion A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evaxion A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVAX shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Evaxion A/S from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jones Trading raised shares of Evaxion A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evaxion A/S

About Evaxion A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.