Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $421,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after acquiring an additional 987,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,086,135.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,698,000 after acquiring an additional 864,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

