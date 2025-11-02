TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 262 and last traded at GBX 262. 41,321,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,237% from the average session volume of 3,089,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TCAP. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 326 to GBX 374 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 374.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCAP

TP ICAP Group Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 270.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 272.91.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 17.60 EPS for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that TP ICAP Group PLC will post 31.0273973 EPS for the current year.

TP ICAP Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.