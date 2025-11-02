Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

Chorus Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44. 340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.7850.

Chorus Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

Get Chorus alerts:

Chorus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.8575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 482.0%.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.