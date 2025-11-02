Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $283.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Company Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

