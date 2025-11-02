MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Short Interest Down 32.5% in October

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,600 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLYD opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of -4.38.

Get MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.