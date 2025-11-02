Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,590,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 87,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,560,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,560,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

