State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 464,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $94.62 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.