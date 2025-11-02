Analyzing PACS Group (PACS) and The Competition

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) is one of 93 public companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PACS Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PACS Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACS Group 1 1 3 0 2.40 PACS Group Competitors 602 2447 5057 182 2.58

PACS Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 116.76%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 367.53%. Given PACS Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PACS Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

PACS Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACS Group’s peers have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PACS Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PACS Group $3.11 billion $112.87 million 39.06 PACS Group Competitors $9.92 billion $239.88 million 18.87

PACS Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PACS Group. PACS Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PACS Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACS Group N/A N/A N/A PACS Group Competitors -786.10% -49.67% -11.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PACS Group peers beat PACS Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.