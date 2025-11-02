CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jones Trading started coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CG Oncology from $68.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

CG Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $43.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.31. CG Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CG Oncology

In other news, Director James Mulay sold 27,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $851,782.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hong Fang Song sold 100,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,903,931 shares in the company, valued at $80,729,281.80. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $5,511,784 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGON. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 3,957.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 15.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 159.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

