Financial Contrast: St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) versus Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

St. Joe has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of St. Joe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of St. Joe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. Joe 21.40% 14.10% 6.77% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares St. Joe and Great Portland Estates”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio St. Joe $488.69 million 6.71 $74.19 million $1.80 31.56 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

St. Joe has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for St. Joe and Great Portland Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. Joe 0 1 0 0 2.00 Great Portland Estates 0 0 1 1 3.50

Summary

St. Joe beats Great Portland Estates on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers. This segment primarily sells developed homesites, completed homes, parcels of entitled or undeveloped land or homesites, and a homesite residual on homebuilder, as well as offers title insurance and marketing services. The Hospitality segment owns and operates a private membership club, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, marinas, and other entertainment assets. This segment also engages in the hotel, food and beverage, and gulf-front vacation rental operations, as well as provides management services. The Commercial segment engages in leasing of commercial property, multi-family, a senior living community, and other assets. This segment is also involved in the planning, development, entitlement, management, and sale of commercial and rural land holdings for retail, office, hotel, senior living, multi-family, self-storage, and industrial uses; and grows and sells pulpwood, sawtimber, and other forest products. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Panama City Beach, Florida.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

