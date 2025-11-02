Brokerages Set Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Target Price at $41.00

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,100. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $31.98 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

