The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on GT. BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.
GT opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
About Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.
