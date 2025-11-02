Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$265.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$275.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$280.00 to C$308.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.6%

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$214.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$226.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$251.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$209.23 and a 1-year high of C$299.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.