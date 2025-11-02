Integrity Financial Corp WA Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,352 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $290.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

