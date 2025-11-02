Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

